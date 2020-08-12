× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk registration open

The 14th annual Columbia/Marquette counties Alzheimer’s Walk will be virtual this year due to the pandemic, with a special online presentation on Sept. 13. The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin will host #WalkWednesdays on facebook.com/theADAW where participants can share their support of walking for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Registration is open, visit support.alzwisc.org to sign up. Walkers, individuals, teams and families, are encouraged to “Walk Your Way,” at home, at a neighborhood park or wherever is comfortable.

Funds raised stay local to provide free programs, education, services and resources from the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin in Columbia and Marquette counties.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, log on to alzwisc.org/alzheimers-walks to watch special presentation videos and hear the live announcements of the fundraising Top Teams.

For more information, support groups or resources, call Janet Wiegel for Columbia County at 608-742-9055 or email janet.wiegel@alzwisc.org; in Marquette County, call Kristine Biesenthal at 920-294-4100 or email krisintine.bisenthal@alzwisc.org.