Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk registration open

The 20th annual Adams/Sauk counties Alzheimer’s Walk will be virtual this year due to the pandemic, with a special online presentation on Sept. 19. The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin will host #WalkWednesdays on facebook.com/theADAW where participants can share their support of walking for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Registration is open, visit support.alzwisc.org to sign up. Walkers, individuals, teams and families, are encouraged to “Walk Your Way,” at home, at a neighborhood park or wherever is comfortable.

Funds raised stay local to provide free programs, education, services and resources from the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin in Adams and Sauk counties.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, log on to alzwisc.org/alzheimers-walks to watch special presentation videos and hear the live announcements of the fundraising Top Teams.

For more information, support groups or resources, call Janet Wiegel for Sauk County at 608-742-9055 or email janet.wiegel@alzwisc.org; in Adams County, call Nancy Thacker at 608-516-6248 or email nancy.thacker@alzwisc.org; or visit alzwisc.org.