Virtual antiracism event planned

Creative visionary, cultural architect and social activist Eunique Jones Gibson will present her program, “Everything Must Change: Antiracism in the 21st Century” live online at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 for the Columbus Public Library and The Virtual Project.

Registration available at info@columbuspubliclibrary.info or on the library’s Facebook page. An email address and the name of your home library required so a link to the event can be emailed a day or two in advance. The virtual event also can be viewed online in-person at the Columbus Public Library but seating is limited, call, adult services coordinator Catherine Walters Brick at 920-623-5910. The event is free and open to all.

In 2012, following the death of Trayvon Martin, Jones Gibson created her first photo awareness campaign – I AM Trayvon Martin. The campaign spread through social media and online news outlets around the world and inspired others to use their voices to highlight social injustices and the need for change.

In 2013, she launched Because of Them We Can, an award-winning campaign and platform that reaches millions of people monthly as it uplifts and amplifies positive news.

A native Marylander, she received her bachelor’s degree from Bowie State University, is an ADCOLOR Rockstar, a Root100 honoree, a White House Champion of Change and has been featured on numerous media outlets.

Participating libraries include Columbus Public Library, Angie W. Cox Public Library in Pardeeville, Hutchinson Memorial Library in Randolph, Jane Morgan Memorial Library in Cambria, Kilbourne Public Library in Wisconsin Dells, Poynette Public Library, Rio Community Library, and Portage Public Library.