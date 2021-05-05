 Skip to main content
Virtual author visit and program
Virtual author visit and program

The Birdman of Koshkonong: The Life of Naturalist Thure Kumlien

The Kilbourn Public Library, and other Columbia County libraries, will present a virtual author talk presentation at 6 p.m. May 6. Author Martha Bergland will discuss her book “The Birdman of Koshkonong: The Life of Naturalist Thure Kumlien.”

This event is free and open to the public. To register, visit dellslibrary.org. For more information, email staff@dellslibrary.org.

Kumlien was one of Wisconsin’s earliest Swedish settlers and an accomplished ornithologist, botanist, and naturalist in the mid-1800s, though his name is not well-known today. He settled on the shore of Lake Koshkonong in 1843 and soon began sending bird specimens to museums and collectors in Europe and the eastern United States, including the Smithsonian. Later, he prepared natural history exhibits for the newly-established University of Wisconsin and became the first curator and third employee of the new Milwaukee Public Museum.

For all of his achievements, Kumlien never gained the widespread notoriety of Wisconsin naturalists John Muir or Aldo Leopold, yet his detailed observations of the Midwest’s natural world were hugely important to the fields of ornithology and botany. As Bergland’s carefully researched and lovingly rendered biography proves, Kumlien deserves to be remembered as one of Wisconsin’s most influential naturalists.

Bergland is the coauthor, with Paul Hayes, of “Studying Wisconsin,” a Wisconsin Historical Society Press biography on famed Wisconsin naturalist Increase Lapham, which won the Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Gambrinus Prize. She taught for many years at Milwaukee Area Technical College and lives in Glendale.

Martha Bergland

Bergland
