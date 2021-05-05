Virtual author visit and program

The Kilbourn Public Library, and other Columbia County libraries, will present a virtual author talk presentation at 6 p.m. May 6. Author Martha Bergland will discuss her book “The Birdman of Koshkonong: The Life of Naturalist Thure Kumlien.”

Kumlien was one of Wisconsin’s earliest Swedish settlers and an accomplished ornithologist, botanist, and naturalist in the mid-1800s, though his name is not well-known today. He settled on the shore of Lake Koshkonong in 1843 and soon began sending bird specimens to museums and collectors in Europe and the eastern United States, including the Smithsonian. Later, he prepared natural history exhibits for the newly-established University of Wisconsin and became the first curator and third employee of the new Milwaukee Public Museum.