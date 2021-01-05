Virtual beef conference planned

University Extension services in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin are partnering up to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26-28, 2021, with webinars each evening.

Via webinar, two presenters speak each evening:

On Jan. 26, Dr. Frank Mitloehner, University of California-Davis, will speak on Green House Gas, Sustainability and Beef Cattle Production; and Dr. Kevin Bernhardt, UW-Madison Division of Extension, will speak about Building Farm Resiliency for Surviving Volatile Times.

On Jan. 27, Shawn Darcy, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will address What Consumers Say They Need and Want; and Dr. Paul Plummer, Iowa State University, will discuss Antibiotic Resistance in the Beef Industry.

The conference wraps up on Jan. 28 with Dr. Danelle Bickett-Weddle, Iowa State University, as she presents Being Prepared for a Beef Cattle Pandemic/Secure Beef; and Dr. Brenda Boetel, UW-Madison Division of Extension, with a 2021 Market Outlook.

For more information, visit aep.iastate.edu/beef. For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Denise Schwab at 319-472-4739 or email dschwab@iastate.edu.