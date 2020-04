Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce will host Virtual Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Connect with other members via Zoom to meet Angela Foster, chief administrative officer, Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam as she shares information about the center and discusses COVID-19. RSVP at info@beaverdamchamber.org or call 920-887-8879; a Zoom link and instructions on how to join will be sent.