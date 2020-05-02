Virtual “Coffee Chat” series offered via Zoom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will host a Zoom conference to introduce a new online “Coffee Chats” series from 1-2:15 p.m. May 8.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks. The keynote speaker is Jess Peters from Spruce Row Farm in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Peters will share thoughts on the resiliency of farmers and ideas on getting through these difficult times. Spruce Row Farm is family owned and operated by the Peters family.

After the presentation is an interactive session, “Balancing Act or is it a Three Ring Circus?” where women can connect with others who share the same experiences, challenges, and time saving tips. The final portion of the online conference will be spent sharing topics for the rest of the “Heart of the Farm Coffee Chats” series.

For registration, visit go.wisc.edu/0c267p. Once registered, participants will receive meeting connection information including the website link and phone number.

For more information, call 608-263-7795, visit fyi.uwex.edu/heartofthefarm, or email jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu.