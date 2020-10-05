 Skip to main content
Virtual concert for Park Hall renovations planned
Trevor Stephenson

Stephenson

The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host a concert at 5 p.m. Thursday on YouTube and a discussion with the musicians at 5 p.m. Friday on Zoom.

Forte pianist Trevor Stephenson, director of Madison Bach Musicians, and Australian soprano Morgan Balfour, 2019 winner of the Handel Aria Competition, will perform a program of songs and arias by Wolfgang Mozart, Joseph Haydn, and Franz Schubert.

A suggested donation of $25, by credit card or PayPal account, and registration at freecongregation.org on the “Restoration” tab provides access to the concert and discussion. Register by 5 p.m. Wednesday, so instructions may be emailed. A donor will match any donation under $1,000, so contribution will be doubled.

Morgan Balfour

Balfour
