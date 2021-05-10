Virtual cook-along planned

The Kilbourn Public Library, and other Columbia County libraries will host a free interactive virtual cook-along event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17. Cook along, or just watch for new ideas. Huma Siddiqui of White Jasmine Spices will teach the steps to create karahi chicken. She will unravel the mystery behind cooking with spices and with a Pakistani flair. She is a cookbook author and the original founder of White Jasmine LLC. Based in Madison, White Jasmine offers classes in the area and formerly hosted a local television show “White Jasmine Everyday Cooking.”

According to Siddiqui, "Food is a unique bridge between cultures and tends to carry the traditions through generations. The power of food and culture is the common thread in every part of the world. When recipes are handed down from one generation to another, it is critical to recognize the subtle elements of this process. There is much more to it than a few traditional recipes - memories are shared over the dinner table more often than just food."

This event is open to the public, register at dellslibrary.org or email staff@dellslibrary.org. Once registered, request the free spice packets that are used to cook along. Spice packets must be picked up at one of the participating libraries. Spice packets are limited, so register early. A list of recommended spices is available on the registration page.