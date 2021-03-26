Virtual dementia caregiver event planned

Dodge County Aging & Disability Resource Center will host its annual Caregiver Spring Break virtually from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 8 via Zoom.

Featured speakers include, Teepa Snow, occupational therapist and one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for anyone living with dementia or other forms of brain change; Becky Kerkenbush, registered dietitian-advanced practice and certified specialist in gerontological nutrition at Watertown Regional Medical Center; and the Remembrance Project play “Steering Into the Skid.”

The play, “Steering into the Skid,” was written by the husband-wife team of Arnold Johnston and Deborah Ann Percy and published in “The MemoryCare Plays,” a book of three one-act plays compiled and edited by Dr. Margaret A. Noel.

Audience members meet Tim and Amanda, played by Twin Cities’ professional actors Jim Pounds and Danette McCarthy. In 12 short scenes, one per month – starting on New Year’s Eve – and all taking place in their SUV, the audience comes to know this loving couple and bear witness to the early progression of dementia. As the months pass, the audience sees the subtle changes and adjustments the couple is forced to deal with due to memory loss.