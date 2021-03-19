Virtual discussion for parents planned

JUNEAU — University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension offers Parent Connect, a free, weekly opportunity for parents and caregivers to talk with each other at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 8-May 13.

The discussions will center on how to build skills in our children to understand their emotions, to make and keep friends, and to make fair and safe choices. These skills help children to positively participate in their family and community, help ensure school success, and help them develop a more positive sense of self.

Each Parent Connect is facilitated by an Extension educator and lasts one hour. Participants can join via phone or video-chat. Topics, such as, Making Choices, Take a Deep Breath, and Helping Children Identify their Strengths, are first introduced by the educator with examples of why this is important and how parents can build this skill. The second half of the hour allows for discussion and response among participants, to make The Parent Connect relevant to the needs and situations of each group.

Parent Connect is open to anyone, but registration is required to receive a connection link and phone number. Spanish, or other language interpretation is available for those who request this accommodation. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/r15h82.

For more information, contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or email p5connectteam@office365.wisc.edu.