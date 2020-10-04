Virtual discussion for parents planned

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Human Development and Relationships Educators are working together to offer “The Parent Connect” a virtual education opportunity for parents and caregivers focused on “social emotional learning.” The discussions will center on, how to build skills in our children to understand their emotions, to help children make and keep friends, and to help children to make fair and safe choices. These skills help children to positively participate in their family and community, help ensure school success, and help them develop a more positive sense of self.

Each session includes facilitation of a topic from Raising Caring Kids, a series of newsletters developed by Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and are available at https://parenting.extension.wisc.edu/raising-caring-kids.