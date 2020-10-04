Virtual discussion for parents planned

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Human Development and Relationships Educators are working together to offer “The Parent Connect” a virtual education opportunity for parents and caregivers focused on “social emotional learning.” The discussions will center on, how to build skills in our children to understand their emotions, to help children make and keep friends, and to help children to make fair and safe choices. These skills help children to positively participate in their family and community, help ensure school success, and help them develop a more positive sense of self.
Each session includes facilitation of a topic from Raising Caring Kids, a series of newsletters developed by Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and are available at https://parenting.extension.wisc.edu/raising-caring-kids.
The Parent Connect is a free, weekly opportunity for parents and caregivers to talk with each other, offered at 7 p.m. each Thursday in October. Each Parent Connect is facilitated by an extension educator and lasts one hour. Participants can join via phone or video-chat. Topics, such as, Making Choices, Take a Deep Breath, and Helping Children Identify their strengths, are first introduced with examples of why this is important and how parents can build this skill. The second half of the hour allows for discussion and response among participants, to make The Parent Connect relevant to the needs and situations of each group.
For more information, visit https://go.wisc.edu/s36p55. The Parent Connect is free and open to anyone, but registration is required to receive connection link and phone number. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/r15h82 Spanish, or other language interpretation is available for those who request this accommodation.
For more information, call Extension, Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or email hdr-swwi-educators@office365.wisc.edu.
