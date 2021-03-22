Virtual discussion on Social Security challenges set

Civic Genius and Voice of the People will host a virtual discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom to share your thoughts on the future of Social Security. These nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations host events in Congressional districts across the U.S., putting citizens in the shoes of policymakers to consider key issues facing Congress. Congressman Mark Pocan will join the conversation to learn what the people in his district say about dealing with the challenges to Social Security.
Citizens go through an innovative online process called a “policymaking simulation” in which they are briefed on the issues, evaluate pro and con arguments for different options - as members of Congress might - and make their recommendations.
Registration is required to attend this free event. Fill out the inquiry form at ourcivicgenius.org/wi2-media or call 585-366-8006 ext. 2.