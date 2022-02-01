 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virtual event planned for community betterment

The South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention understands all people deserve the opportunity to live their healthiest life. Where a person lives, works, plays, learns, worships, and ages affect their health more than any other factor. How do we identify our community’s greatest needs?

SCA will hold a free virtual event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 as representatives from Adams, Juneau, and Sauk County Health Departments share what each county’s community members have identified as areas of growth. Learn ways to get involved. There will be an opportunity for questions. Those who complete the event evaluation can receive a $10 gas card.

To register, visit co.juneau.wi.gov/south-central for the registration link. For more information, contact Alysha Basel with Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9373 or email abasel@co.juneau.wi.us.

