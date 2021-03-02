 Skip to main content
Virtual farmers workshop offered
The Farmer Angel Network will host a virtual program for farmers, “Sleep Matters for Your Health,” workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, via Zoom.

Marnie Harrington, cardiac rehab specialist, health coach, and smoking cessation facilitator at Sauk Prairie Healthcare will lead the workshop on why sleep matters, challenges for getting enough sleep and how it can affect health and job performance. Tips for improving sleep quality will be offered.

Pre-registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. Register at https://bit.ly/FarmerAngelNetworkHealthyontheFarm, email alana.voss@wisc.edu or call Sauk County Extension Office at 608-355-3250.

