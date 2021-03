The Sauk County Public Health Department, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Sauk Prairie Healthcare and SSM Health will host a virtual Community Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility & Prioritization from 5-6 p.m. Thursday.

There are three ways to join the forum, call 1-312-626-6799 using Meeting ID 941 3048 0030 and Passcode 9109409; Zoom at http://bit.ly/VaccineSauk with Passcode Vaccine or livestream on Facebook at facebook.com/saukcountypublichealthdept.