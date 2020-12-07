Virtual holiday cooking program with TV’s Inga Witscher

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Public Library and The Virtual Project present Wisconsin Public Television personality Inga Witscher in a free, live online holiday-themed cooking demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Space is limited.

Witscher is a fourth-generation dairy farmer milking cows and making cheese on her small farm in Wisconsin. She also hosts the PBS television series "Around the Farm Table," and most recently a podcast by the same name. She has a passion for cooking, sharing, and celebrating life.

To reserve a place at the table for “Around The Farm Table: Holiday Cooking With Inga Witscher,” attendees need to sign up using the link on the Columbus Public Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ColPubLib or website at columbuspubliclibrary.info.

Those who wish to attend will be asked for an email address and the name of their home library. The library will send out the link to this live event a day or two in advance.

The public is reminded that you do not need to use a computer or laptop to attend this virtual event. A smart phone or tablet will also work.

Participating libraries in The Virtual Project are Jane Morgan Memorial Library in Cambria, Columbus Public Library, Lodi Public Library, Angie W. Cox Public Library in Pardeeville, Portage Public Library, Hutchinson Memorial Library in Randolph, Rio Community Library, Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells, and Wyocena Public Library.