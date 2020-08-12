Virtual mandala making art class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A virtual art workshop titled “Making Mandalas” with instructor Ellen Rosewall will be held by River Arts on Water Studio from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 via Zoom.

Explore the timeless art of mandala making from both the artistic and the meditative perspective. The morning workshop will discuss the traditional and contemporary mandala methods, using color and shape, and employing geometry to create symmetrical and creative works. The afternoon workshop will discuss the use of mandalas as a meditative tool. Each workshop will begin with spiritual traditions of mandala making in various cultures.

Either session can be taken separately, but if participants have no previous experience the morning workshop is encouraged. Open to ages 12 and older. Some basic supplies are required, a list is available upon request or online.

Students who register will receive a link for a Zoom presentation with instructions. Students who register for both sessions will log back in using a new link for the afternoon session. Students must have access to reliable internet for video conferencing, as well as webcam functionality in order to share personal artwork.

For more information and registration, visit riverartsinc.org, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.