Virtual “Meet The Candidates” Forum planned

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV will host a Virtual “Meet the Candidate” Forum for the Wisconsin Senate District 13 - Special Election on April 6, aired live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Charter Cable Channel 985, Watertown TV and the Watertown TV YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCL9r0-vLzAS7sWKfDNOu8wA. This special election is held to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald.