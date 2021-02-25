 Skip to main content
Virtual “Meet The Candidates” Forum planned
Virtual "Meet The Candidates" Forum planned

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV will host a Virtual “Meet the Candidate” Forum for the Wisconsin Senate District 13 - Special Election on April 6, aired live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Charter Cable Channel 985, Watertown TV and the Watertown TV YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCL9r0-vLzAS7sWKfDNOu8wA. This special election is held to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald.

The “Meet the Candidate” Forum is aimed at introducing the individuals who have chosen to run for public office and hear their views and ideas on selected topics related to public service.

Zoom Webinar registration information is available on the American Association of University Women – Watertown Branch Facebook page. 

