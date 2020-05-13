Virtual Memorial Day service planned

The Prairie du Sac Veterans of Foreign Wars Lachmund-Cramer Post 7694 will holds a virtual Memorial Day Service from the Village of Prairie du Sac Veterans of Foreign Wars Park on May 25. The service can be viewed on Facebook at “VFW Lachmund-Cramer Post 7694 Sauk Prairie, WI” page at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.

The VFW Honor Guard will perform the Memorial Day custom of lowering the American Flag to half-staff beginning at 7 a.m. at the VFW Clubhouse, 700 VFW Drive, Prairie du Sac. The Honor Guard will lower the American Flags at the cemeteries of the town of Prairie du Sac, Sauk City, and town of Roxbury. The Honor Guard will conduct Military Rites at the conclusion of the Memorial Day Service of three volleys of seven rifles and the playing of “Taps,” the flags will be raised to full-staff at noon. The community may participate in the “National Moment of Remembrance,” at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be retired Major General Terry Mulcahy. He retired as Wisconsin’s Secretary of Transportation following 46 years of service. He retired from the United States Army Reserve in 1997.