Virtual parenting series offered

RTC is an evidence-based parenting program for child care providers, teachers, parents and caregivers of children around 4-7 years developed and researched by Dr. Myrna Shure. This class will help participants teach their children how to think, not what to think. Each participant receives a binder with all materials and a workbook provided. Parents and caregivers learn and practice skills in class, then use a workbook at home to teach and practice the same skills with their children. Outcomes include skill development and positive behavior change. Raising a Thinking Child teaches social-emotional and problem-solving skills to parents and children. Registry credits are available for childcare professionals.