Virtual parenting series offered

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension will offer the parenting series, Raising A Thinking Child, from 8-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 2-March 9 with an additional 15 minutes for coaching and support, via Zoom.
RTC is an evidence-based parenting program for child care providers, teachers, parents and caregivers of children around 4-7 years developed and researched by Dr. Myrna Shure. This class will help participants teach their children how to think, not what to think. Each participant receives a binder with all materials and a workbook provided. Parents and caregivers learn and practice skills in class, then use a workbook at home to teach and practice the same skills with their children. Outcomes include skill development and positive behavior change. Raising a Thinking Child teaches social-emotional and problem-solving skills to parents and children. Registry credits are available for childcare professionals.
Participants need a smartphone or computer with a webcam. Individuals that have not used Zoom may call for help with the virtual platform prior to class. If interested in participating but without access to digital media, call for other available options.
Registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 24, at go.wisc.edu/7805n5 or contact Sauk County educator Amanda Coorough at 608-355-3256 or email amanda.coorough@wisc.edu.