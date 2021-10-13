Virtual presentations offered for caregivers

JUNEAU — Celebrated every November, National Family Caregivers Month is a tribute to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. Caregiving, especially for seniors with Alzheimer’s or a child with special needs, can be a non-stop job. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host virtual caregiving presentations each week.

Friday, Nov. 5, Becky Kerkenbush presents “Simple Nutrition Ideas for Caregivers.”

Thursday, Nov. 11, Doug Plier presents “Now What? I Didn’t Plan to be a Caregiver!” and “Legal Issues Caregivers Need to Think About.”

Wednesday, Nov. 17, Teepa Snow presents “Spousal Caregiving: What is Special and Unique about Caregiving for a Significant Other.”

Tuesday, Nov. 23, presentation about “Journaling For Fun and Stress Reduction.”

Monday, Nov. 29, Eleanor Brinsko presents the importance of music and caregiving.

Some presentations also will have watch parties to attend in locations around Dodge County. For more information and to register, call 920-386-3580.