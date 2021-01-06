Virtual program for farmers offered

Make a list of those things that you dream about for your family’s future. Have members of your household do the same and then talk about it. Nothing is too big or too small. Include them all. In this month's education series, Olive will share tips related to financial goal-setting, along with some skills to practice for having financial conversations. Part two with Michael Lochner and Frank Friar, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection staff, will discussion Wisconsin Farm Center financial assistance programs.