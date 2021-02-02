 Skip to main content
Virtual program for farmers planned
The Farmer Angel Network will host the program, “Breaking the Farm Stress Cycle” workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom with Alana Voss, agriculture educator for Extension Juneau & Sauk Counties. The workshop focuses on the science of how stress affects the brain and how positive wellness practices can break the stress cycle. Acute and chronic stress will be discussed; the impacts of chronic stress on health and decision making; and positive steps and techniques that can be used to break the chronic stress cycle, including planning activities, nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness, and Project Recovery staff will offer support options available through that program.

Pre-registration is necessary to obtain the Zoom link. Register at https://bit.ly/farmerangelnetworkbreakingthefarmstresscycle or email alana.voss@wisc.edu or call 608-355-3250.

