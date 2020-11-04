Virtual program for farmers scheduled

The Farmer Angel Network will host “Shifting Gears-Facing Changing Times” from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 to be presented by Joy Kirkpatrick, Center for Dairy Profitability, to help farm families explore and plan for their later farming years. This will be held via Zoom video conference. There is no charge but participants must register by Friday, Nov. 6 to receive the Zoom link and digital participant worksheets. Register by email at alana.voss@wisc.edu or call the Sauk County Extension office at 608-355-3250.

This presentation will introduce participants to Shifting Gears, a program designed to help farmers looking for a change of pace, responsibility, or markets. This program helps farmers determine where they are now, where they want to be, and how to get there. Even if the owners are not planning on fully retiring from careers as many workers do, it is important to discuss their vision with family and farming partners, and plan on shifting gears, slowing down and finding other activities to enjoy.