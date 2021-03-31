Virtual program on anxiety and stress offered

Terri Sorg, Wisconsin Dells resident, author and former registered nurse, with a specialty in mental health, says not everyone understands the pressures parents may feel, and the anxieties children may be coping with.

“Anxiety, which is seen in many forms, is considered the most common mental health disorder in the world,” said Sorg. “The American Psychological Association says the pandemic has been ‘the perfect storm’ for increasing stress and anxiety in family members of all ages.”

Sorg will present “Strategies for Reducing Anxiety & Stress for all Family Members,” virtually at 5:30 p.m. April 8 at Kilbourn Public Library. Register for the free Zoom presentation at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcsdOqvrz0uHdQEsNm9xc4s57ibC5dwLLe6.

Her newest book, “Heart Fairy and Anxiety,” helps young readers and their parents understand their feelings and offers tips for dealing with anxiety. Her other books include “Heart Fairy,” “Heart Fairy and Your Family,” “Heart Family and Your Feelings.”

Sorg holds a bachelor of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison, spent part of her nursing career in hospice and trained in energy healing. She has worked with troubled teens and the mentally ill helping them deal with struggles in their lives.