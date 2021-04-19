Virtual program on haunted Wisconsin offered

Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services and Beaver Dam Public Library will host a virtual event with Chad Lewis on Wisconsin's Most Haunted Locations at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 via Zoom. Register at https://go.evvnt.com/755510-0. Participants will receive an email after the registration deadline with the link to join via Zoom for the program. This free event is open to all. For more information, call 920-887-4631.

The presentation takes the audience on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in Wisconsin, from a blood dripping cemetery in Appleton to a haunted B&B in Milwaukee from phantom creatures prowling the woods to back road creatures, no place in Wisconsin is without its own haunting. Complete with photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, ghost lore, and directions.

Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, he has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.

With a master's degree in psychology, he has authored more than 20 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his findings.