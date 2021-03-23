 Skip to main content
Virtual program on Reflections of Vietnam offered
Moraine Park Technical College, in partnership with the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 351 of Appleton, will host its annual event, Reflections of Vietnam, virtually from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 29.

The presentation is free and consists of a panel discussion with Vietnam veterans who will focus on the history, politics, and legacies that were part of the Vietnam experience, as well as their personal recollections. The event also includes a video of the traveling 80-foot display of artifacts, equipment, and memorabilia.

Obtain the virtual link by contacting Steve Pepper, veterans specialist, at spepper1@morainepark.edu or 920-924-3489.

For more information, visit blog.morianepark.edu.

