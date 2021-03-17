Virtual program on Wisconsin’s Gangster Past set

Beaver Dam Public Library and Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services will host a virtual presentation on Wisconsin’s Gangster Past at 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The program is free and open to all ages.

Registration is required at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or call BDCAS at 920-887-4639. The Zoom link will be emailed to participants after the program deadline.

Presenter Chad Lewis has authored more than 25 books on the weird and unusual.

Follow in the footsteps of America’s most infamous gangsters as they turned Wisconsin into the land of crimes. Filled with deadly bank robberies, explosive shootouts, brutal murders, and daring kidnappings, this presentation lets the audience discover the grisly locations where the gangster history will never die.

For more information, call 920-887-4631.