Virtual quilt and show in honor of Nancy Zieman

MADISON — The 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Virtual Experience invites all youth and adult quilters, sewists and fiber artists to contribute to a virtual community quilt in celebration of Nancy Zieman, a groundbreaking entrepreneur, sewing and quilting designer and educator, and host of “Sewing With Nancy” whose life and work will be chronicled in the PBS Wisconsin documentary, “Nancy Zieman: Extraordinary Grace,” which will premiere later this year.

Zieman’s career in sewing and fiber arts was inspired by her youth participation in Wisconsin 4-H. She credited 4-H for many life skills including public speaking, problem solving, self-confidence, leadership and communication skills. 4-H project experiences allow youth a chance to explore their interests, creating pathways to both careers and lifelong hobbies.

Anyone who has been inspired by Zieman or 4-H may join in this interactive project that will result in a collective digital community-built quilt that will be available to view online as part of the 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Virtual Experience at quiltshow.com.