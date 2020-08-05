Virtual quilt and show in honor of Nancy Zieman

MADISON — The 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Virtual Experience invites all youth and adult quilters, sewists and fiber artists to contribute to a virtual community quilt in celebration of Nancy Zieman, a groundbreaking entrepreneur, sewing and quilting designer and educator, and host of “Sewing With Nancy” whose life and work will be chronicled in the PBS Wisconsin documentary, “Nancy Zieman: Extraordinary Grace,” which will premiere later this year.
Zieman’s career in sewing and fiber arts was inspired by her youth participation in Wisconsin 4-H. She credited 4-H for many life skills including public speaking, problem solving, self-confidence, leadership and communication skills. 4-H project experiences allow youth a chance to explore their interests, creating pathways to both careers and lifelong hobbies.
Anyone who has been inspired by Zieman or 4-H may join in this interactive project that will result in a collective digital community-built quilt that will be available to view online as part of the 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Virtual Experience at quiltshow.com.
Participants are asked to upload an image of a 6-1/2-inch fiber art square or quilt block, stitched, pieced, appliquéd, painted, beaded, mixed or other, no larger than 2 MB at quiltshow.com/communityprojects, along with a statement detailing how Zieman and/or 4-H directed their fiber arts journey or career path.
Entries are due by Sept. 1.
The virtual community quilt(s) will be shared at quiltshow.com/digitalquilt as part of the virtual experience, Sept. 10-12. Registration for the free 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is open and available at quiltshow.com, along with full information about interactive educational lectures, a virtual vendor mall and multiple digital quilt exhibits, including the annual judged and juried quilt contest.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions LLC. Proceeds from The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show support PBS Wisconsin programs and community outreach projects.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!