Virtual run/walk planned

“The purpose of the Engage 22 Run/Walk is to raise public awareness about the crucial issues facing America’s veterans and their families. An estimated 22 veterans a day commit suicide. Traumatic brain injuries have become a signature wound of the Global War on Terrorism and up to 20% of the men and women who served in Iraq or Afghanistan are believed to experience post-traumatic stress disorder. Veterans still have difficulty receiving health care in a timely manner and many have been waiting years to have their disability claims resolved. We owe it to those who served our country to never forget their sacrifice and devotion. We are walking for those who marched for us,” said Department Commander David Wischer.