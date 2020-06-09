Virtual run/walk planned

The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin will hold a virtual veteran suicide awareness run/walk in July.
“The purpose of the Engage 22 Run/Walk is to raise public awareness about the crucial issues facing America’s veterans and their families. An estimated 22 veterans a day commit suicide. Traumatic brain injuries have become a signature wound of the Global War on Terrorism and up to 20% of the men and women who served in Iraq or Afghanistan are believed to experience post-traumatic stress disorder. Veterans still have difficulty receiving health care in a timely manner and many have been waiting years to have their disability claims resolved. We owe it to those who served our country to never forget their sacrifice and devotion. We are walking for those who marched for us,” said Department Commander David Wischer.
The Engage 22 Virtual Run/Walk can be completed at any time with results submitted on July 17. The 2.2 mile walk, run, or bike; a 22 mile run, bike or ruck; or chose any distance in between. The purpose is to show support and raise awareness no matter the distance.
The registration fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt and race bib.
For more information or to register, visit wilegion.org or call 608-745-1090.
