Virtual suicide prevention program offered

Prevent Suicide Adams County will host a virtual Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention training at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 via the virtual platform Google Meet and will last for about one hour.

QPR teaches the skills needed to: recognize the warning signs of suicide; question someone about suicidal thoughts; persuade someone to get help; and refer someone to professional help. Local and nationwide data will be presented.

Recognizing warning signs early and knowing how to respond can help prevent a suicide from occurring and get life-saving help to those that need it. Training more people on how to question, persuade and refer a person in crisis will lead to more lives saved and prevented suicides.

Registration is required and limited to the first 30 participants. Register at bit.ly/3oRHHMT. Phone or computer access is needed to be able to see and hear the presentation. Once registered, information on how to join the training will be emailed to participants.

For more information, contact Suzanne at suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us or 608-339-4505. For local resources, follow facebook.com/preventsuicideadamscounty.