Virtual walk for autism planned

The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin will host its 11th annual One Walk, Big Strides for Autism virtual walk during Autism Acceptance Month in April, the week of April 17-25.

The walk kicks off with a live Facebook event at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and closes with a live Facebook ceremony on Sunday, April 25. Registration fees are $20 for adults, $15 for each adult on a team and $10 for kids ages 3-17. A fundraising tool kit is available and T-shirts will be given to those registering before April 4. Every dollar raised stays in Southern Wisconsin to help people in the ten counties they serve: Crawford, Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Rock and Sauk. There will be competition for prizes for walkers who dress up and share pictures on social media. For more information and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/wi/madison/onewalkbigstridesforautism.

Autism is a developmental disability that can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. According to the CDC people with autism may “communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people.” Considered a “spectrum condition,” autism affects people differently and to varying degrees.