Virtual Women’s Night event planned

The South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention will host a free Virtual Women’s Night event from 5-6:30 p.m. May 11 via Zoom. Register at bit.ly/37NPOHz.

Join from home or visit the library in Sauk, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, or Adams for a virtual watch party. If attending a virtual watch party at a library, register by May 9. Complete the post event evaluation for a chance to win a door prize and receive post-event giveaways from area businesses.

This event during Women’s Health Week will acknowledge the unique challenges women experience, while highlighting the importance of resilience, self-efficacy, and self-compassion. While it does focus more on women, all are welcome.

Keynote speaker, Joann Geiger, partner/clinical supervisor/therapist at Trailways Counseling, LLC, presents on resiliency and empowerment. Followed by activities in either Zumba, mindful meditation, or chair yoga with Julie Coggins, Zumba fitness instructor/facilitator; Erin Hess, associate center executive, South Wood/Adams YMCA, chair yoga facilitator; Jennifer Weitzel, deputy director, Sauk County Health Department, mindful meditation facilitator.

The session ends with learning what women's health services are available for all ages in Adams, Juneau, and Sauk counties.

For more information, call Alysha Basel at 608-847-9373 or email abasel@co.juneau.wi.us.