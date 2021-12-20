Vita Park Eye Associates joins Marshfield Clinic Health System

Vita Park Eye Associates will join Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s employed physician group effective May 1, 2022.
“Vita Park Eye Associates has been a pillar of our community for generations. We share similar values and a vision for transforming rural health care, and understand the importance of bringing specialized care where our patients want to receive it,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD chief administrative officer. “Their staff have already been valuable members of our medical team for many years, and we are thrilled that they are choosing Marshfield and will be part of our family.”
Vita Park Eye Associates has served the community since 1949 and currently features two board-certified ophthalmologists and two optometrists who practice at locations Beaver Dam and Waupun. Dr. Thomas Castillo joined the practice in 1998, followed by Dr. Jay Wilkins, in 2004. Dr. Charles Hendrix merged his private practice with Vita Park Eye Associates in 2008 and Dr. Cory Springstroh joined in 2010. All are expected to remain with the clinic beyond the transition to MMC-BD.
“Providing our patients with the best vision possible has always been our priority, and Marshfield Clinic Health System shares our commitment to Dodge County and its residents,” said Castillo. “We’ve been impressed with the amount of dedicated specialists they have brought to Dodge County over the past couple years and look forward to a partnership that will always put our patients first.”
With clinic locations in Beaver Dam and Waupun, Vita Park Eye Associates treats cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, macular degeneration, dry eye, diabetic retinopathy, blepharitis and more. The comprehensive eye care center also provides full-service eye exams and has more than 1,000 frames.
Although some regulatory and legal requirements are still to be completed, the organizations informed their respective staff of the move on Dec. 20.