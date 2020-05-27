Vita Plus helps provide dairy and meat for local residents

Vita Plus helps provide dairy, meat for local residents
Vita Plus of Madison contributes $4,500 to food pantries, school meal programs, and other food security efforts throughout southcentral Wisconsin so they can provide dairy, beef, and pork products to families and individuals in need as part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project.
Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the upper Midwest. The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges.
The following contributions have been made:
- Reach Out Lodi received $500 to purchase ground beef and pork products to distribute through its food pantry.
- Dohrmann Enterprises, Inc., Lallemand Animal Health, Volac, and Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. added $2,250 to purchase ground beef from Lodi Sausage Co. and Meat Market at a discount. The meat will be distributed by the food pantries in Lodi, Portage and Poynette.
- A Vita Plus contribution and private donations were used to purchase 500 half-pound bags of cheese curds from Carr Valley Cheese Company in La Valle. The curds will be distributed through the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry and Reedsburg Area Food Pantry.
- The Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry received 230 one-pound packages of seasoned ground pork purchased from Wyttenbach Meats in Prairie du Sac at a discount and contributed additional product for this project.
- The Reedsburg Area Food Pantry received 167 pounds of breakfast sausage and Italian pork sausage purchased from The Meat Market in Baraboo.
- The Wisconsin Heights School District received $500 to purchase milk, the Waunakee Food Pantry received $500 to purchase beef products and the Oregon FFA Alumni received $1,000 to be donated to the local food pantry.
For more information, call 800-362-8334 or visit vitaplus.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!