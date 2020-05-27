Vita Plus helps provide dairy and meat for local residents

Vita Plus of Madison contributes $4,500 to food pantries, school meal programs, and other food security efforts throughout southcentral Wisconsin so they can provide dairy, beef, and pork products to families and individuals in need as part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project.

Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the upper Midwest. The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges.