Vita Plus helps provide dairy and meat for local residents

School meal programs and food pantries in local communities will receive dairy, beef, and pork products to distribute to Columbia and Dodge County families due to $3,500 worth of contributions from Vita Plus and its Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project.

Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the Upper Midwest. The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges.