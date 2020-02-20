Vogel earns Meilahn Award

ABC of Wisconsin awarded its most prestigious award, the Wes Meilahn Award, to Jack Vogel of Hill's Wiring in Baraboo at the ABC of Wisconsin Projects of Distinction Awards Banquet held Feb. 13 in Wisconsin Dells

The award is bestowed, each year, on a member who best exemplifies the type of tenacity, understanding, love and service toward ABC of Wisconsin as did former President Wes Meilahn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vogel currently serves on the ABC of Wisconsin Apprenticeship & Training Trust Board of Trustees for a second time. In the past he was secretary of the Trustees and serving as chair for 2020. He also served on the Education Committee and as chair and was active on the Winter Conference Planning Committee. He served on the Chapter Board of Directors and has served many years on the Marketing & Business Development Committee. His company is always doing behind-the-scenes work for training courses. He is active in the STEP Safety Management System, is a PAC Contributor and regularly attends ABC events.

Vogel was among the first ABC electrical apprentices enrolled in 1988 and his company has been a strong supporter of the ABC Apprenticeship program ever since. Through the years, he climbed the ranks at his company from service manager to vice-president and now president and owner.

For more information, visit abcwi.org.