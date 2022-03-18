 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOICE OF DEMOCRACY CONTEST WINNERS NAMED

  • 0
Three students at Beaver Dam High School were named the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1163 recipients of the 2022 Voice of Democracy Scholarship contest on March 9. Ellen Poels won first-place honors, Gracie Halfman took second-place, and Kayla Wilson, third. The VOD is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. From left, Curt Gruenewald, Poels, Halfman, Keith Lauth.

