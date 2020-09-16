Volk Field welcomes new commander

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volk Field Airmen, civilians and distinguished guests welcomed new commander during an assumption of command ceremony in Hangar 504 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base Sept. 10.

Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air, gave a speech in which he introduced the incoming commander, Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin.

Zyzda-Martin, Volk Field’s 12th commander, laid out her plans for the base, including virtual opportunities that could help the entire nation overcome COVID hurdles. She also shared her excitement and thankfulness for being selected as the Volk Field commander. As the room was called to attention, she received her very first salute from those she now leads.

“Volk field is in great hands,” May said. “You have the passion, the drive, and the heart to get the job done with integrity and decisiveness. In other words, you’re the right officer for the right command at the right time.”