Area high school seniors who plan to pursue a career in health care may apply for scholarships offered by several SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac volunteer-based groups.

SSM Health Volunteers: Four $2,000 scholarships will be awarded by the Volunteer Board to eligible students who reside in the service area and plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in preparation for a health care career. A $1,000 scholarship is offered to eligible students meeting the above criteria and pursuing an associate’s degree. Applications are due March 10.

SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Auxiliary: Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded by the Auxiliary to eligible students who attend Green Lake, Markesan, Princeton or Ripon school districts. Applications must be postmarked by March 10.

SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital: Medical staff will offer three $2,000 scholarships to eligible students attending Green Lake, Markesan, Princeton or Ripon high schools interested in pursuing a health care career, and graduated students of those schools. Applications must be postmarked by March 15.

Waupun Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services: $1,000 scholarships to students in, or from, the Waupun Memorial Hospital service area who are entering or continuing in an accredited bachelor of science program in any human health medical field. Applications are due by March 10.

To learn more, visit ssmhealth.com/scholarships.