Volunteer Interest Day planned

Necedah National Wildlife Refuge will host a Volunteer Interest Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 18 at the visitor center, N11385 Headquarters Road, Necedah. Refreshments will be provided.

The day will include a presentation on the refuge, a summary on volunteer positions, current volunteers talking about their experiences, time to talk to staff and volunteers, and a guided activity on the refuge with a ranger. People interested in volunteering should attend. To reserve a spot, email necedah@fws.gov or call 608-565-4415.

Volunteers are needed in all program areas which means people with all types of skills have an opportunity to volunteer for conservation.

For more information, call 608-565-2551 or email necedah@fws.gov.