 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteer training offered

  • 0

Agrace HospiceCare will host a volunteer orientation session for volunteers in Sauk, Columbia, southern Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Agrace, 1670 South Blvd., Baraboo.

Volunteers will make companionship visits to local hospice patients in patients’ homes, or in nursing homes or assisted living centers. Volunteers may be asked to read aloud to the patient, play a game or help with a hobby, provide light housekeeping, run an errand, or make a snack.

Schedules are flexible, and free training is provided. No previous health care experience is necessary. Prospective volunteers must complete an application and an interview with Agrace’s Volunteer Services staff to discuss skills and interests.

To pre-register and apply or for more information, call the Agrace Volunteer Services Department at 608-327-7163 or visit http://agrace.org/volunteer.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

The Pardeeville High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion on July 27, where 14 members and 6 spouses attended, of the 42 graduates…

Alumni host all school reunion

Alumni host all school reunion

Community Christian School/Fairfield Center School, E12654 Highway T, Baraboo, will host an all school reunion to celebrate its delayed 60th a…

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Parktoberfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Culver Community Park, 2…

Common Chord to perform

Common Chord to perform

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Common Chord as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News