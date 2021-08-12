Volunteers and helpers sought

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program is in need of volunteer drivers and kitchen helpers for the Home Delivered Meals program, a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for the homebound elderly.

The purpose is to assist people in maintaining independent living in the community by meeting dietary needs along with addressing senior isolation. The program operates around lunchtime, Monday-Friday.

Volunteering is easy, the start-up process is simple and it requires a commitment once a week for one to two hours. Drivers are needed in the Randolph, Mayville, Lomira, and Juneau areas. Kitchen helpers are needed in Mayville, Hustisford, and Randolph. For more information, contact Olivia Gerritson, volunteer coordinator, at 920-386-4029.