40 volunteers build beds

On July 27, Blau Chiropractic participated in the first private build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace for Portage. More than $2,400 was raised with more than 40 volunteers from Blau Chiropractic and the community working together to build 20 beds. Pictured are Dr. Kevin Blau, left, with Brian Schiebach.
