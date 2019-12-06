First United Methodist Church, 615 Broadway, Baraboo, will host the 16th annual free Baraboo Area Community Christmas Dinner at noon Christmas Day, Dec. 25. All are welcome.
The dinner is the work of several churches, charitable groups and volunteers. In 2018, the dinner drew more than 300 guests of all ages.
The hot, home-cooked Christmas dinner with all the trimmings is dine-in; no carry-out. Delivery to the homebound within the Baraboo School District is available. There is no cost for the meal, a free-will offering is accepted.
Volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve and clean up after the meal. Cash donations and contributions of turkey breasts and non-spiral hams are welcome.
Reservations are encouraged. To place a reservation or schedule a meal delivery for the homebound, leave a voicemail at 608-448-6238 by Dec. 20.
To volunteer, call 608-356-3991. To make a cash donation, send check or money order to FUMC, 615 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913, with the notation “Christmas Dinner.”
