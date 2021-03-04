Volunteers for Meals on Wheels needed in Reedsburg

The Sauk County Aging & Disability Resource Center seeks volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels in Reedsburg. The Reedsburg Dining Site, at Cornerstone Church, S3111 Ableman Road, delivers about 240 meals per week and serves about 55 clients daily.

A Meals on Wheels volunteer has the flexibility to deliver every day, once a week, or every now and then. The meal routes typically take less than an hour from start to finish. Volunteers have the option to be reimbursed for mileage.