Volunteers for Project Clean sought

Volunteers are sought for Project Clean. Dells-Delton and Mirror Lake residents are encouraged to pick a road, collect debris and place it on the shoulder in a plastic bag any time before May 7.

To participate in the Delton and Mirror Lake area, call Dave Clemens at 608-408-8941 to volunteer, pick a location, and let him know when the full bags are ready to be picked up. For the Dells area, call Debbie Kinder at 608-253-6658.

Free T-shirts and lunch on May 7, provided at Ralph Hines Park, W. Delavan St., Wisconsin Dells, next to the Lake Delton Elementary School for all volunteers.