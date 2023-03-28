The International Crane Foundation and more than 1,800 volunteers will participate in the annual Midwest Crane Count from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15. Participants travel to their local wetlands and favorite birding locations to survey the sandhill and whooping cranes and report the data collected.

The survey takes place in more than 150 counties in seven states – including all of Wisconsin, and portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.

Each crane count site will have a county coordinator who will assign a site and provide instructions on how to participate and report the data. Visit cranecount.org to view the list of county coordinators and find other useful links on how to download the data sheet and enter data.

If your county is not currently involved in the program and you are interested in becoming a county coordinator, contact the ICF’s crane count coordinator at 608-356-9462. Data collected will be available on the foundation’s website to study sandhill crane population trends and new areas where cranes are colonizing. The survey is also a powerful tool for creating awareness about cranes and their wetland habitats.

For more information, visit savingcranes.org.